Delmon Young will be playing in the Australian Baseball League

The Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League announced on Tuesday that former major league outfielder Delmon Young signed with the team for the upcoming season. The article on the Aces site suggests Young is “looking at a stint in the ABL to resurrect his big league career.”

Young, 32, last played in the majors with the Orioles in 2015, batting .270/.289/.339 in 180 plate appearances. The O’s released him in July and he never latched on with another team.

Unless Young hits like Eric Thames did in Korea, it seems unlikely this moves any major league team enough to offer him a contract in 2019.

