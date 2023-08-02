Dellenger: Pac-12 may 'pack it in' if more leave
Ross Dellenger discusses whether or not the Pac-12 will survive and hypothesizes about what the college football landscape may look like down the road.
Ross Dellenger discusses whether or not the Pac-12 will survive and hypothesizes about what the college football landscape may look like down the road.
In part 1 of a two-part episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the Pac-12 landscape after more information about their media rights deal was released.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the breaking development that the University of Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 in 2024.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on Lane Kiffin’s media day highlights along with previewing the upcoming Big Ten media days & looking back at the Pac-12's outing from last week.
The Mountain West has opted to allow SDSU to remain in the conference after the school walked back plans to leave next summer.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together to recap a hectic weekend of college football media days.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news of Northwestern University firing longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid team hazing allegations.
Richard McCullough's comments on the ACC's TV deal come as the Pac-12 may be on the brink of collapse.
Everyone wants to know who this year’s version of TCU is. The correct answer is that there likely isn’t one.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Aaron Blom is one of seven college athletes in the state of Iowa to be accused of making illegal bets.
"Any responsible business would address these matters directly, especially when it comes to the most important and valuable group within the business: the working athletes," the NFLPA's statement said.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Andy Behrens examines some quarterback values for fantasy managers on the hunt for bargains this draft season.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
After whining and crying for help when athletes sought to capitalize on the free market via transferring and NIL deals, college athletics' brass is now doing the same thing — except with whole schools and conferences.
As more politicians posture and preen with bills of their own, it's fair to ask if any of the proposed drafts have the muster to actually pass and become enacted.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.