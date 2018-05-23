Delle Donne scores 23, Mystics top Aces 75-70

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 75-70 on Tuesday night

Ariel Atkins' steal and fast-break layup gave Washington a 67-65 lead and Kristi Toliver made a baseline jumper on the Mystics' next possession. Delle Donne blocked a shot and made an up-and-under basket at the other end for a four-point lead.

A'ja Wilson was fouled on a putback and completed the three-point play with 30 seconds left to pull Las Vegas within 71-70. But Natasha Cloud dribbled down the clock and made a driving layup. Las Vegas missed a two-point shot and Tianna Hawkins secured it at the line.

Hawkins finished with 17 points for Washington (2-0) and Atkins, a rookie, scored 15. The pair each made three of Washington's eight 3-pointers.

Wilson paced Las Vegas (0-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Nia Coffey added 14 points and Tamera Young 13.