Delle Donne launches first-ever wine brand by a WNBA player

Elena Delle Donne dominates on and off the court with her entrepreneurial endeavors, charitable work and family making up the bulk of her time off the court. She recently launched Deldon Wines in partnership with Los Angeles-based wine concept DD Project Wines.

Deldon Wines is also a charitable venture that helps benefit non-profit causes. All proceeds from the sale of her first signature wine will go equally to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation and the DD Entrepreneurial Foundation.

“Launching Deldon Wines is a dream come true for me because it ticks so many boxes in terms of my values,” says Delle Donne. “I knew my next project would be a wine brand because wine has always been part of my connection with my family — and anyone who knows my story knows how much family means to me. Being able to share this family connection with the world while also supporting charitable causes that are deeply meaningful to me makes me so excited to launch Deldon Wines.”

This is the first-ever wine brand by a WNBA star athlete, which makes sense since Delle Donne is an innovative person and player.

