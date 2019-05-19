Dell and Sonya Curry try new tactic to avoid taking sides in Warriors-Blazers

It’s been a stressful week for Dell and Sonya Curry.

Their two basketball-playing children, Stephen and Seth, are in the middle of facing each other in the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Seth has been good. Stephen and the Warriors have been better. Family dinner invites have been rejected. Pre-game cocktails have been abandoned.

The Curry parents initially tried to stay neutral by flipping a coin to see who would wear Warriors gear and who would wear Blazers gear to games, but that evidently wasn’t working out.

So for Game 3 on Saturday, Dell and Sonya showed up in a pair of joint Warriors-Blazers pullovers. Sonya even had a hat with the teams’ two logos merged.

Sonya and Dell Curry got some new jackets to rep both the Blazers and the Warriors tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/4lwtRM9KTW — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2019

That’s probably as close as the parents will get to true neutrality short of, well ... not wearing either player’s team gear. But that’s clearly not happening.

Seth entered Game 3 with 19 points total in the series so far, 16 of those coming in a strong Game 2 effort in which he also notched four steals, all at the expense of his brother. That’s where the bragging rights for Seth end, as Stephen posted 73 points in the first two games of the series, both Warriors wins.

Dell and Sonya Curry are trying as hard as they can to avoid taking sides. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

