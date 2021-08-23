Report: Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen and Seth, file for divorce

One of the NBA's most visible sets of parents is reportedly splitting up.

Sonya Curry, mother of NBA sharpshooters Stephen Curry and Seth Curry, filed for divorce from former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Dell Curry in June, according to TMZ. Divorce proceedings are reportedly still ongoing.

The reason or reasons behind the divorce filing remain unclear.

The Currys had been together since they were student-athletes at Virginia Tech back in the 1980s, first meeting on a recruiting trip for Sonya, who would become an all-conference volleyball player for the Hokies. They married in 1988, the same year Stephen was born.

Two more children — Seth, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, and Sydel, who played volleyball for Elon — would follow. They also have four grandchildren.

Sonya Curry has reportedly filed for divorce. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dell and Sonya had been a frequent sight in the stands together at their children's games in the past, but those days have apparently come to an end.

