Dell Rapids wins pitchers' duel over Howard in Class B state high school baseball title game

Jun. 1—SIOUX FALLS — The high school baseball powerhouse that is Dell Rapids was tested to the end on Saturday night.

But despite two late runs from underdog Howard, the Quarriers closed out their third state championship in the last four seasons with a 3-2 win in the Class B state title game at Ronken Field. Dell Rapids (28-2) finished the year with 27 straight wins, with its only two losses on the season coming from a trip to Oklahoma in March.

"We got better in so many ways and showed a lot of improvement," Dells head coach Danny Miller said. "Our pitching did better about not letting guys get on base and our defense was really stellar and that was a big part of our success in the tournament."

Fittingly, the title game was a pitchers' duel, as tournament MVP Jack Henry threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs, with four walks and nine strikeouts to beat pitching foe Colby Claussen, touching 90 mph on the radar gun late in the game. He finished 2-for-3 at the plate, as well.

Claussen, for his part, fired a six-inning complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk, while picking up three strikeouts. He navigated the Dells' lineup on 70 pitches (52 strikes).

The Quarriers struck first on the score sheet in the bottom of the second inning, as Cole Ruesink led off with a triple and later scored on a Drake Eastman sacrifice fly. Tad Tjaden, who was part of a combined no-hitter in the semifinals, added on with an RBI triple in the home half of the third before scoring on a Howard fielding error, proving to be the difference.

"It happens. That's baseball. ... When you make mistakes, they're going to capitalize," Tigers head coach Nick Koepsell said of the defensive plays in the game. "We made some errors here and there, but our guys picked each other up like they always do.

Howard didn't let the miscues deter them, and threatened in the top of sixth against a tiring Henry, pushing across a run on consecutive wild pitches. Facing a bases-loaded situation with only one out, Miller went out to the mound to calm his pitcher and give him a quick breather, as Henry's only focus was finding the plate.

"I was just thinking about continuing to throw strikes," said Henry, the Class B player of the year who will play college football at South Dakota State. "Nothing good was going to happen if I kept walking guys on the mound. I had to be dialed and keep throwing strikes and trust my teammates to make plays on defense."

Following the mound visit, Weston Remmers plated the second run of the inning on a fielder's choice, but Henry managed to get Nolan Mentele swinging on a high fastball to end the inning and the threat.

"I got a little nervous," Miller said, laughing. "But you know what kind of competitor Jack is and he did find it at the right time, and it was a great effort when we needed it."

The Tigers had one last chance in the top of the seventh, as Kingsten Feldhaus worked a one-out walk to chase Henry from the game, but Talan Millage collected the final two outs to secure the championship, striking out Claussen looking.

Ruesink finished 2-of-3 with a pair of runs scored for the Dells' and Tjaden was 1-of-3 with an RBI. Lincoln Fersdahl was 1-of-2, and Mason Stubbe reached base on the Quarriers' lone base on balls at the plate.

Howard, which was in the state tournament for the second time and in its first title game, finishes the season at 11-2. Luke Koepsell was 1-of-2 with a walk, while Claussen, Mentele, and Jackson Remmers had the other three hits, all going for singles.

While Dell Rapids captured the team's fourth title in program history, all coming since 2017, the coaches and players knew they were going to have to earn it against an aggressive Howard team, given the area's deep baseball roots.

"They're such a baseball-rich community, and they have been for years," Miller said, "and you see how hard their players play. It didn't really matter who they played, they hit the ball hard and we knew they were going to put pressure on us and they did. We were just fortunate to come out of this game with one more run."

The Mitchell Republic's Marcus Traxler contributed to this story.