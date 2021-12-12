Dell Curry makes LaVar Ball joke referencing Steph's rise to 3-point king

Dell makes LaVar Ball joke when talking Steph's star rise originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Current NBA players, former players, coaches and others throughout the league have had nothing but praise for Steph Curry as the Warriors star nears the all-time record for 3-pointers made.

Many credit the work Steph put in to get to where he is today. But there was one person who was surprisingly caught off guard.

Dell Curry, the father who brought and guided Steph into this game since the day he was born, was asked about witnessing his son on the verge of making NBA history.

“In Chicago the other day, I saw LaVar Ball at the game wearing a hat that said: 'I Told You So,'” Dell said, talking about the super dad of LaMelo and Lonzo Ball who always believed his sons would be stars.

“Well, my hat would say: 'I Had No Idea.'”

Record-breaking runs in the Curry family, though. Dell retired as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leader in points and 3-pointers made.

Steph’s three triples against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night increased his career total to 2,967 -- just seven away from Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

Allen’s 2,973 3s came over the span of 1,300 games in an 18-year career.

In his 12th NBA season, Curry is expected to break that record likely under 790 games.

And when Steph retires, there’s no telling how high the new record will be set for the next guy who dares to pursue it.

