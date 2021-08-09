Deliveroo shares hit high as German rival swoops for £280million stake

Food delivery firm Deliveroo is among the brands who will be offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

SHARES in Deliveroo hit their highest level since its disastrous float today as it emerged a German rival has bought a 5% stake.

Berlin-based Delivery Hero now owns 87.4million Deliveroo shares, worth around £284 million.

The news sent Deliveroo’s stock almost 10% higher to 357p, and will fuel speculation about a possible tie-up between the two amid intensive consolidation in a sector where demand exploded in the pandemic.

Delivery Hero operates in 40 countries but not in Britain, where it sold its Hungryhouse business to Just Eat for £200 million in 2016.

Shares in Deliveroo, led by former banker Will Shu, floated in March at 390p but crashed to 230p amid investor worries about its dual-class share structure and workforce practices.

They have since begun to recover and are up 15% this month.

Analysts were not immediately certain of the motivation for the buy-up.

Giles Thorne at Jeffries said: “It is hard to say with conviction at this point what Delivery Hero’s intention is.”

But a spokesman for Delivery Hero told the Standard: "Delivery Hero is always looking for new investment opportunities.

“We strongly believe in the future potential of the delivery industry as a whole, and therefore decided to purchase shares in one of the companies that is at its forefront."

Last month, JustEat Takeaway, which last year acquired GrubHub, came under fire from activist shareholder Cat Rock Capital, which claimed it was at risk of a hostile takeover unless it pursued a merger with a bigger rival.

Two rival groups - UberEats and DoorDash - are targeting Delivery Hero’s home market of Germany as a potential growth area as they seek to take advantage of expanding European demand.

