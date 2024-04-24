Delighted Ben White praises Arsenal unity after 5-0 Chelsea thrashing

Ben White was delighted with Arsenal’s unity in their 5-0 victory against Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday, 23 April.

The defender provided the moment of the match with a cross-shot that sailed into the goal from Martin Odegaard’s pass.

Reflecting on the match, White said: “I think we had the opportunities in the first half, they didn’t quite come off, and in the second half we stepped it up and scored some goals.

“We know what we want to do this season, everyone’s in the same line, everyone’s working towards one thing.”