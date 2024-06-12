Delight in Real Madrid offices: Belief growing in Alphonso Davies deal after latest talks with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are increasingly optimistic about signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer. The Canadian star is out of contract next season, and is currently in talks over a new deal, but if they cannot reach one, then he will be sold.

Recent reports coming out of Germany say that Bayern have upped their offer to €13m plus €4m in bonuses per year. Davies’ camp have already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, and while they have lowered their demands from €20m to €16m per year, continue to reject Bayern’s latest approaches.

According to Diario AS, optimism is growing at the offices in the Spanish capital, as they hear about the latest rejection from Davies. BILD have said that Bayern will not go to €16m in fixed salary per year, and once their talks are settled, then negotiations would begin between Real Madrid and Bayern. Los Blancos are willing to spend around €30m on Davies this summer, while Bayern are demanding €50m. It’s a figure that under no circumstances will Real Madrid consider, but they are confident Bayern will cave in the knowledge Davies has a deal with Los Blancos.

The consequences of a potential deal have repercussions for Ferland Mendy. His situation is open, and he too has a year left on his contract. Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s desire to renew him, Los Blancos are open to a sale, believing that Davies will end up coming through the door. If that is not the case, Davies could come on a free the following year, and Mendy play out the final year of his deal. The theory is that if Davies arrives, Mendy will leave though.

If Real Madrid do swap Mendy for Davies, they will undoubtedly be getting one of the best in the world at the position, but a vastly different style of player. Ancelotti has declared Mendy the best defensive left-back in the world, and Davies might be the best attacking one on his day. Los Blancos would likely have the fastest left flank in football too, if they line up Davies behind Kylian Mbappe.