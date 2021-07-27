Delight for Dean as Team GB’s success continues – British medallists in Tokyo

In this article:

It was always going to be hard for Team GB to follow Magic Monday at the Tokyo Olympics – but it wasn’t without trying.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 4, Silver 5, Bronze 4. Total 13.

Gold

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bronze

Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg