Delicia Cordon claims NFL has not contacted her

It’s not clear what the NFL has done to investigate the claim that Bills running back LeSean McCoy instigated an attack on his former girlfriend. It is clear what the NFL hasn’t done; it hasn’t even tried to speak to the alleged victim.

Via Jenny Vrentas of SI.com, Delicia Cordon said at a press conference on Friday that the NFL hasn’t attempted to contact her.

And that’s frankly just odd, unless the league has made a quiet strategic decision in the wake of last year’s Ezekiel Elliott fiasco to refrain from pulling the cord on the in-house criminal justice system unless and until it has no choice. In this case, with the official investigation sputtering (if it ever even got going) and with fans and media not clamoring for an explanation and aggressive action, the league may believe that it makes more sense to keep the situation contained by not investigating it, and in turn by not uncovering information that could force the NFL to do something about it.

In many cases of this nature, the NFL has no ability to secure cooperation from alleged victims who decide not to push the issue. In the case, the alleged victim is ready and willing to tell her story. It looks like the NFL prefers to be ignorant, because a little knowledge could compel a lot of action.