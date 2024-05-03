The delicate Moyes-Steidten balance

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

The news West Ham's technical director Tim Steidten has been barred from the first team by manager David Moyes is not a good look.

Steidten is leading the hunt for a new manager, which has seen the Hammers linked with Julen Lopetegui, Paulo Fonseca and Ruben Amorim in recent days. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil - a former West Ham player - has also been mentioned.

Given he still has a job and is not due to have his own talks about the future with the West Ham hierarchy until after the season has ended, Moyes has concluded it is potentially disruptive to have Steidten around.

This is understandable - but it hardly smacks of a harmonious situation.

West Ham do still have - albeit very slim - a chance of qualifying for Europe for a fourth successive season. And if they hold on to their present ninth position, it would represent their joint-seventh highest finish in almost 40 years.

However, many fans have been critical of the style of play under Moyes and it seems inevitable he will leave London Stadium at the end of the season.