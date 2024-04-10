Delhi rallies from five down to defeat Greene 8-5

Apr. 9—The Delhi baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat Greene 8-5 at home on Tuesday.

After cutting the deficit to 5-2 in the fifth inning, the Bulldogs pulled ahead with a six-run sixth innings.

Isaac Marsiglio led the way with four hits, two doubles and two RBI. Teddy Kelsh and Lucas Nealis had two hits apiece with Nealis notching a double and driving in two runs.

Marsiglio struck out eight batters in four innings on the mound and Carson Pashley earned the win out of the bullpen.

Greene's Parker Flanagan had 10 strikeouts while adding a double at the plate.

Delhi will host Walton/Downsville on Thursday.

South Kortright 10, Jefferson/Stamford 0

South Kortright opened its season with a 10-0 shutout against Jefferson/Stamford Tuesday.

Jacob Staroba earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 in four and two-thirds innings while allowing just three walks and two hits.

JB Trimbell led the Rams' offense with a home run while Darren Dengler and Jackson Hudson each had a double.

SK will host Margaretville on Wednesday.

Charlotte Valley 15, Roxbury 1

Trevor Waid's dominant pitching performance led Charlotte Valley to a 15-1 road win over Roxbury on Tuesday.

Waid struck out 13 batters in four-plus innings while allowing no hits. He also scored four runs at the plate.

Darrion Matz, Ethan Barrett and Dohm Butler each had a double for the Wildcats as Matz drove in three runs and Barrett drove in two.

Taran Davis knocked a triple for Roxbury's lone hit of the game.

Charlotte Valley will visit Schenevus on Thursday while Roxbury will host Laurens/Milford the same day.

Worcester 12, Richfield Springs 8

Worcester held on to win a back-and-forth 12-8 Tri-Valley League game against Richfield Springs on Tuesday.

Lucas Evens and Lucas Roof each had two hits for the Wolverines while Roof and Derek Land drove in two runs apiece.

Roof and Tyler Head combined for seven strikeouts on the mound.

Jesse Bowman and Bradyn Dunckel each had doubles for Richfield Springs

Worcester will host Jefferson/Stamford on Thursday while Richfield Springs will visit Waterville Wednesday.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 10, Middleburgh 5

A five-run second inning helped Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett take down Middleburgh 10-5 in a season-opening win Tuesday.

David Cammer went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI in the win while Sean Wille had two hits, two RBI and four runs scored. Burton Strauch also added a double.

Wille was the winning pitcher after striking out eight in three innings. Jacob Strauch recorded four punchouts in three innings of relief.

GC/WAJ will host Schenevus on Wednesday.

Delhi 8, Greene 5

G ... 020 030 0 — 5 6 6

DA ... 000 026 0 — 8 10 4

G: Parker Flanagan, R. Milk (5, L) and J. Roth

DA: Isaac Marsiglio, Carson Pashley (5, W) and Jackson DeMaio

3B: R. Milk (G)

2B: Isaac Marsiglio 2 (DA), Lucas Nealis (DA), R. Milk (G), L. Youngs (G), P. Flanagan (G)

South Kortright 10, Jefferson/Stamford 0

J/S ... 000 00X X — 0 2 3

SK ... 313 3XX X — 10 6 0

J/S: n/a

SK: Jacob Staroba (W), Darren Dengler (5) and Darren Dengler, Chase Rockefeller

HR: JB Trimbell (SK)

2B: Darren Dengler (SK), Jackson Hudson (SK), Miller (J/S)

Charlotte Valley 15, Roxbury 1

CV ... 201 516 0 — 15 6 6

R ... 000 010 0 — 1 1 9

CV: Trevor Waid (W), Ezra Ontl (5), Simon Cowles (7) and Ethan Barrett

R: Bryton Bauer (L), Chris Garofolo (4), Liam Bullock (5) and Taran Davis

3B: Taran Davis (Rox)

2B: Darrion Matz (CV), Ethan Barrett (CV), Dohm Butler (CV)

Worcester 12, Richfield Springs 8

W ... 102 333 0 — 12 8 2

RS ... 013 120 1 — 8 13 4

W: L. Roof (W), T. Head (5) and L. Evens

RS: Dunckel, A. Dibble (L, 3), Schultz (4), Bowman (5), F. Dibble (6) and Bowman

2B: A. Adams (W), L. Evens (W), D. Land (W), Bowman (RS), Dunckel (RS)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 10, Middleburgh 5

Middleburgh ... 001 004 0 — 5 4 3

GC/WAJ ... 150 202 X — 10 9 2

M: Mike Nelson (L), C. Fade (5) and Brad Hoop

GC/WAJ: Sean Wille (W), Jacob Strauch (4), David Cammer (7) and Gavin Bohringer

2B: Burton Strauch (GC/WAJ), David Cammer (GC/WAJ)

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock 20, Walton/Downsville 0Addison Makowski threw five perfect innings Tuesday as Deposit-Hancock defeated Walton/Downsville 20-0.

Makowski struck out 14 batters without allowing a hit or a walk. She also added a triple in the win.

Sarah Gross and Abby Russell each hit home runs for D-H with Russell driving in six runs and Gross plating three.

Hailey Card, Abby Bojo and Layla Winner combined for two strikeouts and eight walks for Walton/Downsville.

W/D will visit Delhi on Thursday.

Bainbridge-Guilford 13, Oxford 2Bainbridge-Guilford recorded eight doubles in its 13-2 win over Oxford on Tuesday.

Jayslin Henderson led the way with two doubles as part of a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI.

Alessandra Cafasso smacked a three-run homer while Victoria Suda also drove in three runs thanks to a pair of two-baggers in the win.

Lily Marshman went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Oxford while Raya Warner also drove in a run.

B-G will host Greene on Thursday while the Blackhawks will be at home against Unatego next Monday.

Brookfield 7, Laurens/Milford 2

Laurens/Milford fell at home to Brookfield 7-2 in a non-league game Tuesday.

Brooke Mann allowed seven hits in the circle while recording a double at the plate. Brookfield's Kaylee Cucci recorded 16 strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

Laurens/Milford will be at Worcester next Monday.

Notre Dame 7, Cooperstown 0

Cooperstown fell 7-0 to Notre Dame Monday at home.

ND scored four runs in the second inning and the Hawkeyes were unable to recover.

Emmy Lippitt struck out four in the circle while Kayleigh Butler doubled and Grace Sperry, Bella Reich and Emma Green each tallied hits in the loss.

Cooperstown falls to 1-1 and will visit Sauquoit Valley Wednesday.

Deposit-Hancock 20, Walton/Downsville 0

D-H ... 694 10X X — 20 17 1

W/D ... 000 00X X — 0 0 6

D-H: A. Makowski (W) and Begeal

W/D: Hailey Card (L), Abby Bojo (2), Layla Winner (4) and Addalyn Strub

HR: A. Russell (D-H), S. Gross (D-H)

3B: A. Makowski (D-H)

2B: A. Curtis (D-H), K. Terrell (D-H)

Bainbridge-Guilford 13, Oxford 2

B-G ... 143 005 0 — 13 15 0

Ox ... 000 002 0 — 2 6 2

HR: Alessandra Cafasso (B-G)

2B: Kaylin Furgason 2 (B-G), Jayslin Henderson 2 (B-G), Brenna George (B-G), Victoria Suda 2 (B-G), Gabriella Cuozzo (B-G)

Brookfield 7, Laurens/Milford 2

B ... 010 030 3 — 7 7 2

L/M ... 010 001 0 — 2 4 2

B: Kaylee Cucci (W) and Lydia Peckler; 16 ks

L/M: Brooke Mann (L) and Bella Garlick

2B: Brooke Mann (L/M)

Notre Dame 7, Cooperstown 0

ND ... 040 102 0 — 7 5 0

C ... 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

C: Emmy Lippitt (L) and Katie Crippen

ND: N. Trinkaus (W) and M. Trinkaus

2B: M. Trinkaus (ND), Kayleigh Butler (Coop)

TENNIS

Delhi 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 0

The Delhi tennis team swept Bainbridge-Guilford 5-0 in its match Tuesday as the Bulldogs didn't drop a set in any of their five matches.

Tabor Reed, Risdon Reed and Bryce Burrows were all victorious in singles play. Winning in doubles were the tandems of Tyler Abts and Ryan Burrows and Will Mokay and Levi Shepard.

Delhi will host Greene on Thursday.

Oneonta 7, Chenango Valley 0 (Monday)

Oneonta blanked Chenango Valley 7-0 Monday.

Jayden Zakala earned a hard-fought three-set victory in first singles while Dylan Shaughnessy and Caleb Christman each won in straight sets and Reilly Waltz added another three-set victory.

In doubles, the teams of Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden, Justin Hultman and Stephen Mendez and Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan all racked up victories.

Oneonta will visit Waverly on Wednesday.

Delhi 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 0

Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Giovanni Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Dominick Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Matthew Wombacker 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Tyler Abts/Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Cooper Sienko/Gabriel Fratus 6-0, 6-1; Will Mokay/Levi Shepard (DA) def. Chandler Benjamin/Chanel Hsu 6-0, 6-0

Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Owen Stafford 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Kyle Santi 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Arin Miller 7-5, 6-1; Reilly Waltz (OHS) def. Tantawat Jampar 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Amir Sadykov/Kainoa Tang-Chung 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Miles Garnar/Ethan Randall 6-0, 6-2; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. Anthony Batisti/Andrew Clark 6-0, 6-1