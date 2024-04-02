Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant handed fine for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (AP)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined for his side’s slow over rate during their Indian Premier League clash against the Chennai Super Kings at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The Capitals clinched the contest by 20 runs, but the game itself was overshadowed by the longstanding hero of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni, and his unbeaten 37 from just 16 deliveries.

The Super Kings were chasing the game and needed 192 runs to win, and despite Dhoni turning the clock back on his years, it was the Capitals who claimed their first win of the season.

Delhi’s own performance was set up by the exploits of Pant and David Warner with the bat. At the top of the innings, the Australian opener smashed 52 from just 35, while Pant went on to hit 51 from 32, establishing a solid platform in the first innings.

However, in the aftermath of the game, the league issued a statement and fined Pant 12 lakhs (£1,026).

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 31," said a statement from the IPL.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

Their first win of the season lifted the Capitals up into seventh place, while the Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate at the top of the table, although the Kolkata Knight Riders are also unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

In their next match, Delhi will take on the Knight Riders on 16th March.