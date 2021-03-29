'Deleting messages' allegation against Deshaun Watson is a cutthroat way to win the narrative

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to legal matters — civil, criminal, or in Deshaun Watson’s case, even in the workplace version of NFL justice — the best narrative often wins.

Lawyers can wrangle over the law all they want, but the best of them know that juries (including the one-man decisions of Roger Goodell) tend to side with the best, and most plausible, story out there.

This isn’t a secret to Rusty Hardin, who is defending Watson in what is now 19 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who allege sexual assaults of varying degrees. As the suits have mounted — in a damaging drip, drip, drip fashion that keeps the Watson case in the news — Hardin has raged against the Plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Hardin has accused Buzbee of orchestrating “a circus-like atmosphere,” being purposefully vague in lawsuits in an effort to make investigations difficult.

“We ask only that people not rush to judgment, that people not be unduly influenced by opposing counsel’s antics,” Hardin said in a statement last week.

Buzbee, colorful (to say the least) in his own right, says the lawsuits speak for themselves.

That includes, no doubt, a single line in the filing of Jane Doe 17 on Sunday that was painfully short on details, but guaranteed to create painful headlines for Watson.

“As a result of repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle,” the filing stated.

That sentence created plenty of attention for a lawsuit that, because it mirrors so many other allegations against Watson, wouldn’t otherwise stand out as a big story (whether that is fair or not).

Hardin, in a statement, denied both allegations.

“Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages,” Hardin said. “That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15, the day before the lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.”

The more notable development Monday was the publication of a story from Sports Illustrated that told the story of an unnamed Houston area massage therapist who detailed an aggressive and awkward encounter with Watson last year that was similar to many of the stories contained in the 19 lawsuits. This woman has not filed a suit and is not currently represented by Buzbee.

Reporter Jenny Vrentas cited a review of text messages and social media conversations as well as an interview with a family members of the therapist who relayed a contemporaneous conversation as proof that backed up the story.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Deshaun Watson now faces 19 civil lawsuits against him, claiming sexual harassment to varying degrees. (AP)

That signifies the first independently-investigated allegation of Watson. SI certainly isn’t the Houston police or the Harris County prosecutor's office, but so far, it is all we have. As such, it’s particularly damning to Watson.

So too, however, is Watson allegedly “deleting Instagram messages.” That was, predictably, perfect fodder for everything from the television news tickers, to website headlines, to social media posts. The allegation alone reeks of guilt.

Why delete messages if you have nothing to hide? If there is no crime, why cover up? And so on.

There is no question that Watson is in a lot of trouble right now. The civil suits aren’t going anywhere. A criminal investigation by police might be underway right now (Houston PD won’t comment) or at least coming. And the NFL, which operates at a very low standard of guilt, has already launched a “review” and been in contact with Buzbee, at least according to Buzbee.

The idea that 19 different women from three different states are all telling similar stories is hugely problematic for Watson. If there is a silver bullet that clears the quarterback, it isn’t obvious. And this entire ordeal could drag out for more than a year — the courts do not care about resolving this prior to, say, next month’s draft so the Houston Texans know Watson’s trade value.

Still, even understanding the severity of the situation, the deleted text message claim is mostly grandstanding at this point. First off, how does Buzbee know that Watson is deleting messages? He doesn’t say.

Attorneys are not required to include all of their evidence in these filings — sometimes they withhold out of a position of weakness, sometimes out of a position of strength and sometimes just because. There is no way to know at this point. It’s worth questioning though.

Second, it doesn’t mention what kinds of messages Watson is deleting. Are these communications with Plaintiffs? Are they incriminating? Who knows? Even if they were directed to the plaintiffs, those women would have the messages, so deleting them likely wouldn’t matter.

Could it be conversations with friends that would somehow show his guilt? Perhaps. That would be significant. It also might be mundane stuff. Again, there is no indication. It’s just left out there, for the public to consume, generally via a prism of guilt.

For a lawyer of Buzbee’s stature, that lack of specificity is not an accident. This is not a typical civil case — both attorneys know that any line in any court filing or statement can immediately become national news. You have to operate under those parameters. You bait the hook and throw it out there.

Then there is the allegation that Watson is “contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle.”

Watson is within his rights to do that. There is no known protective order against him and two parties can almost always directly contact each other and try to work it out. The court prefers such outcomes.

Obviously the idea that he would settle a dispute speaks (at least in the court of public opinion) to some admission of guilt, even if the inevitable agreement (in an actual court of law) does not require an admission of guilt.

This isn’t just impacting any potential jury, but playing to the NFL — which stands as an unusual third “judicial” party that Buzbee can use to his benefit.

Goodell can put Watson on the commissioner’s list or even suspend him for nearly anything, and settling a bunch of sexual assault civil suits would almost certainly lead to that.

The league’s victory in Brady v. NFL, that stemmed from the deflategate controversy involving Tom Brady, reaffirmed Goodell’s explicit disciplinary power according to the collective bargaining agreement.

Perhaps coincidentally, or perhaps not, as the deflategate case weakened, Goodell eventually focused on Brady destroying his cell phone (despite the NFL telling his attorney they didn’t need it) as a key piece in ruling. Brady wound up with a four-game suspension. The league leaked the cell phone destruction to the media before the ruling, setting a narrative Brady has still never recovered from.

That’s how these games are played. And that’s how Tony Buzbee is playing it.

It doesn’t mean Watson is innocent. Nor does it mean he’s guilty. It does mean, as both lawsuits and independent reports continue to flood in, this is getting increasingly cutthroat.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney: Deshaun Watson hasn't tried to settle claims

    Three more civil lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed over the weekend in a Texas court, bringing the overall total to 19. The lawsuits appeared on the website of the Harris County District Clerk on Monday morning. One of those lawsuits claims Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women "who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle," which Watson's attorney quickly refuted.

  • New Deshaun Watson lawsuit alleges deletion of Instagram messages, efforts to settle

    The list of lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has now reached 19. One of the newest lawsuits contains a different type of allegation. Via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, one of the three new lawsuits filed on Monday says this: “As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and [more]

  • Nearly half of Americans changed sports viewing habits because of social justice

    A new YouGov/Yahoo News poll has found that almost half of American sports viewers changed their habits as a result of last year's social justice messaging.

  • John Lynch: We don’t have intel about top two picks, but we like this group of QBs

    The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to move up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft without knowing which players would go first and second. But they have a good feeling that a good quarterback will be there at No. 3. San Francisco General Manager John Lynch acknowledged today that he doesn’t [more]

  • 49ers insist Jimmy Garoppolo unlikely to be traded, but that would set up a very unusual situation

    If the 49ers don't trade Jimmy Garoppolo, they'll either have a very expensive or highly-drafted backup.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: $451K on Alabama among 5 huge Sweet 16 losing bets

    BetMGM received five six-figure bets on the weekend’s Sweet 16 action in the NCAA men's tournament. All five were winners for the sportsbook.

  • NBA sets dates for 2021 draft, lottery

    Other details about the draft amid the changing COVID-19 landscape are unclear.

  • Deshaun Watson civil suit total reaches 19, with new allegations of deleted Instagram messages and settlement pursuits

    Three new civil cases were filed against the Texans QB on Monday, and in a statement, Watson's lawyer acknowledged the deleted messages.

  • Sweet 16 recap: No. 6 Texas applies brakes to No. 2 Maryland; UConn-Baylor tips Monday action

    Dana Evans' shooting touch is back and what to expect from Monday night's Elite Eight games.

  • 5 things we learned from USMNT friendlies

    What did we learn from the USMNT over this international break?

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Kay, Wait, so Are Miley Cyrus and Yungblud Dating, Or?

    The truth behind those pics of them “getting cozy,” ahem.

  • Philippines sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases as tight curbs return to capital

    The Philippine passed the 10,000 mark for new daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Monday and put its capital region back on one of its toughest levels of lockdown, to try to tackle a spike in cases that is testing its healthcare capacity. Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest tier in its containment protocols, for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling its epidemic. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday allowed the private sector to import vaccines to boost supply and help reopen the economy.

  • Hue Jackson: ‘I was lied to by ownership’ during his Browns coaching stint

    Jackson also said he's writing a tell-all book

  • Shawn Williams heading to Cardinals on one-year deal

    The Cardinals are adding to their secondary depth. Arizona has agreed to terms with safety Shawn Williams to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday. Williams, who turns 30 in May, has been in the league since 2013. He was a Bengals third-round pick that year, and spent his entire career with the club. [more]

  • This NCAA tournament format change could actually make it better

    Playing the Sweet 16 on Saturday and Sunday worked out pretty well this year, so why not make it a new tradition moving forward?

  • We studied depression messages on YouTube videos and found dangerous and stigmatizing stereotypes prevail

    Dior Vargas stops to hug her family dog during a walk. Dior is a mental health activist who lives with depression and anxiety. Dior founded the People of Color and Mental Illness. Shaul Schwarz/Verbatim via Getty Images Rates of depression have tripled in the U.S. since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recent estimates suggest these numbers remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic rates of mental health problems. Even before the pandemic, depression was a leading source of disability, affecting over 17 million Americans each year. In a society where mental health education is not uniformly taught in schools, and where most people with depression go untreated, this is a recipe for disaster. Psychologists have proposed ways to reform mental health care such as increasing access to care through telehealth. These actions are important. However, few experts have provided recommendations for how everyday citizens can flatten the depression curve by reducing stigma. To better understand why depression stigma persists, my colleagues Ansley Bender and Jon Rottenberg and I examined how depression is depicted in the public sphere. In a recently published study, we systematically coded 327 YouTube videos on depression based on how they presented depression’s causes, prognosis and recommended treatment. We hoped to gain insight into how one channel of social media presents information on depression. We learned that popular messages on YouTube may unknowingly perpetuate stigma and misconceptions about depression. Stigma makes depression even harder While we are no longer in the era of mental institutions and lobotomies, stigma toward depression is alive and well. In a 2018 study that provided 1,173 Americans with a vignette depicting someone with depression, 30% rated them as “violent,” and 20% supported the use of involuntary treatment. In everyday life, many people with depression hear declarations that “depression isn’t real” or “depressed people are just weak and lazy.” Public perception, it seems, either exaggerates or downplays the severity of depression – neither of which captures the truth. Stigma like this worsens people’s ability to cope with and seek help for depression. For example, a review of 144 studies found that stigma considerably lowers the chance that a person with depression will seek treatment. This is concerning – especially for those who struggle with thoughts of suicide. Former U.S. surgeon general Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams has called stigma the nation’s No. 1 killer. This video provides a balanced and accurate depiction of depression. YouTube says: Nature or nurture We found that about 50% of the YouTube videos we viewed presented depression as a biological condition, like a “brain disease” or “chemical imbalance.” Over 40% discussed how situational circumstances like losing a job, experiencing abuse, or other life events can cause depression. But these messages are only partially true. In most cases, depression is the result of a combination of biological, environmental and psychological circumstances, though just 8% of videos showed messaging consistent with this understanding. This is called the biopsychosocial model and is the consensus across clinical psychology and psychiatry. Framing depression as either biological or situational can narrow one’s view of potential treatments, so it is important to convey accurate information about the illness. For instance, studies show when people are told that their depression is caused by a chemical imbalance, they are more likely to favor antidepressant treatments over other treatments. In other words, these messages may lead people to accidentally ignore other evidenced-based treatments that could help them, including therapy, exercise and lifestyle changes and social support. The reality is that many treatments work for depression. It might, however, take time for those with depression to find the right treatment combination that works for them. Further, while many believe that talking about biological origins decreases depression stigma, a review of studies actually found it can have the opposite effect. The story goes like this: When people view depression as a brain disease, they are less likely to blame someone for having depression. However, they are also more likely to view the person with depression as “different,” “dangerous” and “untreatable.” Studies show these beliefs may lessen people’s willingness to support or feel empathy for those with depression. Regarding his period of depression, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson states, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and [say], ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.’” YouTube says: Depression lasts for years…sometimes a lifetime This message is partial truth, but the science suggests a more complicated picture. For some, depression can last for years depending on their life circumstances and access to treatment. For others, depression may last for only a few months. A 2011 review of depression studies concluded “the majority of individuals who experience depression will recover within one year.” Making this distinction is important because it reminds us that depression is not permanent; even though depression, by its nature, can make us feel as if everything is hopeless and won’t improve … or if things do get better, they will inevitably get worse again. It is important for all of us, in these times of uncertainty, isolation, and worry about our loved ones, to remind ourselves and one another that, with time and direct efforts to improve our mental health, we can persevere. This video misleads by saying that dark chocolate can treat depression. YouTube says: There are quick fixes Some of the most irresponsible videos I watched suggested that depression can be “fixed” with a few “simple lifestyle hacks.” Such videos are reminiscent of overpromising self-help gurus. Quick-fix assertions like “just exercise, you’ll feel better” are not only invalidating but untrue. It’s concerning that these videos disguise themselves with scientific-sounding words. The video “10 Foods to Eat to Fight Depression” shows how the public can be misled. With over 1 million views, the video states, “Dark chocolate can help raise serotonin levels in the body” to fight depression. Unfortunately for people with depression who love chocolate, this scientific-sounding claim is not accurate. Our diet of course affects our mood. But it is oversimplified to say that eating chocolate cures depression. These messages could lead people to downplay and invalidate the severity of depression. Imagine how a person with depression would feel upon hearing “I know you can’t get out of bed, but have you tried eating a Snickers?” The next time you or someone you know is feeling depressed, take it seriously. Although the times are tough, and circumstances might feel hopeless, depression is treatable and can be overcome. Check out the National Alliance on Mental Illness for more information. [You’re too busy to read everything. We get it. That’s why we’ve got a weekly newsletter. Sign up for good Sunday reading. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Andrew Devendorf, University of South Florida. Read more:COVID-19 could lead to an epidemic of clinical depression, and the health care system isn’t ready for that, eitherTeenage depression: If a parent doesn’t get treatment for a child, is that abuse? Andrew Devendorf does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Vols crack Top 10, hope to build momentum from sweep of LSU

    Fresh off its first three-game sweep of LSU since 2008, Tennessee is out to its best start in Southeastern Conference play in 20 years. The team had two SEC sweeps over the first three seasons under coach Tony Vitello, against Alabama in 2018 and Kentucky in 2019. The feeling with those wasn't the same as it was this weekend after taking three games at home against one of the biggest brands in college baseball.

  • Ghost of Bobby Knight looms over Indiana, Gonzaga

    While Gonzaga chases the first perfect season since Bobby Knight's 1976 Hoosiers team, Indiana is chasing past glory with an unexpected hire from the coaching legend's tree.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it could also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV.