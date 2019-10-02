Dele Alli feels weight of the world on his shoulders as star continues to fall

Dele Alli failed to make an impact in Tuesday night's thrashing by Bayern Munich - 2019 AMA Sports Photo Agency

It was in March 2018 that Mauricio Pochettino declared Dele Alli as the best 21-year-old in world football. Now 23, there would be plenty of debate over whether or not he is even the best in his age group at Tottenham Hotspur. Pochettino’s bold claim took Alli by surprise at the time and the Argentine admitted his might not have been an objective opinion, as he talked up the young forward on the back of an injury to Harry Kane.

But there was no doubt Alli looked like a footballer with the world at his feet during a season in which he had scored twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League. It is nearly two years since his double against the Spaniards and Alli started against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, having not added to those goals in the Champions League.

He did not hit the back of the net once in Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final, although he can justifiably count to injuries and having to play further back in midfield as contributing factors.

He went into the Bayern game having scored only once in all competitions this year, against Fulham in January, and it was somewhat of a surprise to see Alli’s name among the Spurs starters.

The former MK Dons teenager used to be one of the first names on the team-sheet, but there is now plenty of competition for the forward and attacking midfield positions. Alli was preferred to Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela, and he will soon have Giovani Lo Celso, also aged 23, back from injury and adding more competition for places. Another of Tottenham’s 23-year-olds, Harry Winks, can be more sure of his place.

Alli failed to score a single goal during Tottenham's run to last season's European Cup final

His star may have fallen slightly in the eyes of some supporters, but there was early encouragement for him as the home crowd belted out their Alli song just two minutes into the Bayern game.

He was clearly intent on trying to make an impact and he did of sorts in the 12th minute when he got in the way of Corentin Tolisso in the build-up to Son Heung-min’s opening goal.

Tolisso was adamant he had been fouled, but Alli got away with his challenge and that bit of devilment is something Spurs have been missing in their stuttering start to the season.

The partnership with Kane is one that used to strike fear into defences and the chemistry between the pair was evident when Alli played a ball over the top for his team-mate. Kane’s shot was cleared, but the England captain will have been grateful for being presented with the opportunity.

Kane will be in the England squad that Gareth Southgate names on Thursday, but Alli’s place is less sure, given he has so far only started games against Olympiakos, Colchester United and Bayern in this campaign.

Just as it has at Tottenham, the competition for places with England has got stiffer and Alli has fallen behind Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. There are also new kids on the block such as Mason Mount, James Maddison and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who fear nothing and nobody.

Playing behind Kane and Son, Alli did his best to try to make things happen. He played a nice pass into Son, who shot wide, before finding Serge Aurier on the right and demanding the ball back, only to cross straight to a red shirt.

His first sight on goal came early in the second half, but there was a vivid illustration of why he is no longer best in class after he had sent a half volley at Manuel Neuer.

There was not the same confidence in his hit as Serge Gnabry displayed to score a quick-fire double. Gnabry is a year older than Alli and a later developer, and yet the former Arsenal youngster was clinical when presented with two chances to give Tottenham a mountain to climb. He then finished them off by taking his personal tally to four.

While trying to overturn a two-goal deficit, before the late collapse, there would have been a time when it would have been inconceivable for Tottenham to take Alli off. But there was no surprise when his number came up to allow Moura to go on.

From having the world at his feet, Alli now appears to be a player with the weight of it on his shoulders.