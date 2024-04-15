Dele Alli: Everton midfielder sees 'light at end of the tunnel'

Dele's last appearance was on 26 February 2023 [Getty Images]

Dele Alli says he "can see the light at the end of the tunnel" after more than a year on the sidelines.

Dele spoke in an emotional interview in July about his childhood, mental health issues and time spent in rehab.

The Everton midfielder, 28, last played in February 2023 during a loan spell at Besiktas and has since been out with hip and groin injuries.

"I have had to learn what patience is, but it has made me even hungrier to get back," Dele told Sky Sports.

"Before this injury the longest injury I have had was eight weeks and that felt like forever.

"That's why I am thankful I went through the process I did in the summer. If I hadn't, this would have been so tough to go through this."

England international Dele spent six weeks in rehab because of a sleeping pill addiction and mental health issues.

In his interview with Gary Neville last year, he spoke of being sexually abused when he was six years old.

"When I did that interview, I said it was the best I felt at that time coming out of rehab," Dele said.

"It has been tough and it's a journey I am on. I am enjoying it.

"When I did it, I said if it helped one person I would be happy, and that is all I wanted from it. The support and reaction I got was overwhelming - I am definitely proud of it."

Once one of football's brightest young talents, Dele was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. He also helped Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

He earned the last of his 37 England caps in 2019 and has struggled for form since.

He returned to Everton from Turkey at the end of last season because of his hip injury, before suffering a setback with the groin problem in January.

"It has just been an injury issue - one that I am hopefully getting to the end of. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

"I have had to be patient and it has been a long journey with the injury, a lot of ups and downs.

"It has helped me grow even more as a person. To have those opportunities to grow myself, the pain of the injury is something I can channel when I am back."