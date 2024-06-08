Delays to final day of racing at Isle of Man TT

The final day of racing at the Isle of Man TT has been delayed to allow roads around the course to dry out following showers around the course.

Saturday’s opening two-lap Superport race is now due to start at 13:00 BST, two-and-a-half-hours later than planned.

That is set to be followed by the two-lap Supertwins event, 15:30 was the last confirmed time for that, and the four-lap Senior TT, which is scheduled to set off at 17:45.

All roads around the 37.73-mile (60km) Mountain Course were closed by 10:00 but isolated showers led to damp patches on circuit.

The 2024 event has been plagued by poor weather, including the postponement of all of Friday’s planned races.

That disruption led to organisers shortening all of the remaining races, with the running of the second Superstock race scrapped altogether.

Saturday’s schedule also includes a parade laps between the scheduled racing.

The Rutter Legacy Lap celebrating the TT careers of father and son Tony and Michael Rutter, who each have seven race wins to their names, is set to run between the Supersport and Supertwin races.

A BMW Classic 85th anniversary demonstration lap, which had been due leave the start line on Glencrutchery Road following the Supertwins contest had been dropped from the latest schedule.

