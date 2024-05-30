Delays expected for fans driving to WCWS

May 29—With thousands of softball fans converging on Oklahoma City over the next 10 days, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect delays due to construction and plan alternate routes to Devon Park.

Road work is currently underway on I-35 and I-44 that will impact traffic on game day. The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed until this fall. N. 63rd St. will be closed from Bryant Ave to Martin Luther King Ave.

Traffic heading north and southbound on I-35 from N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd., just north of the exit to Devon Park, are narrowed to two lanes.

Drivers planning to park at Remington Park are encouraged to use Martin Luther King Ave. Those heading northbound on I-35 can exit at 36th St. to access Martin Luther King Ave.

For southbound I-35 traffic, Remington parking should use I-44 before turning onto Martin Luther King Ave.

The junction between eastbound I-44 and I-35 will be down to one lane through this fall. Westbound I-44 is also narrowed to one lane between Wilshire Blvd. and Martin Luther King Ave.

The southbound on-ramp from Bryant Ave has been permanently closed.

Free parking is available at the Women's College World Series at Remington Park. A free shuttle from Remington Park runs every 10 minutes starting three hours before the first game each day.

Fans can also attend the tournament by taking the EMBARK Express bus service from the south end of the Cox Convention Center and the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The route will drop off passengers at the Devon Park parking lot.

Go to embarkok.com for route details and ticket information.