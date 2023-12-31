Delayed reward: Star safety Xavier Watts announces return to Notre Dame football in 2024

EL PASO, Texas — Xavier Watts has decided he isn’t through with Notre Dame football just yet.

A unanimous All-America selection this season at safety, Watts revealed Saturday evening on social media that he is indeed coming back in 2024. Watts strongly considered heading to the NFL, where one of his former teammates, 2021 All-American Kyle Hamilton, is starring at safety for the Baltimore Ravens.

Run it back ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0wfRCCAl62 — Xavier Watts (@xavierwatts6) December 30, 2023

“I feel like personally I have a lot more to grow as a player,” Watts said in early December. “I feel like this season was kind of a coming-out party. I have a lot more to still show as a player.”

A fourth-year player from Omaha, Neb., Watts’ seven interceptions were the most for a Notre Dame player since Manti Te’o in 2012. The 6-foot, 204-pound Watts also joined Te’o as the program’s only winners of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for top defensive player in college football.

Now Watts has given himself a chance to do something just five Irish players have done over the years: go back-to-back as unanimous All-Americans.

Cornerback Todd Lyght (1989-90) and defensive end Ross Browner (1976-77) are the only Notre Dame players who can make that claim over the past seven decades.

The others who went back-to-back as unanimous selections: end John Lattner (1952-53) and quarterbacks Johnny Lujack (1946-47) and Frank Carideo (1929-30). Lattner and Lujack were Heisman Trophy winners.

Watts nearly corralled his eighth career interception (all this season) in Friday’s 40-8 Sun Bowl win over 19th-ranked Oregon State, but Ben Gulbranson’s overthrown pass struck the turf just before Watts could arrive.

Watts made five tackles and was credited with half a sack against the Beavers. His 52 total tackles ranked fourth on an Irish defense that allowed 15.9 points per game this season, tied for sixth nationally.

“I still need to capitalize on more plays,” Watts said on Dec. 5. “I had seven picks this year. I could have had 10 or 11 if I’d capitalized on some more opportunities.”

He also cited potential improvement in man-to-man coverage and pass route recognition as reasons to play another season at the college level.

“Just taking those next steps,” he said, “will benefit me even more.”

Edge rusher Jordan Botelho, who plays the Vyper position, also is expected to return next season, Irish coach Marcus Freeman confirmed after Friday’s win. Botelho, who ranked second on the team with four sacks this year, won the Lineman of the Game award at the Sun Bowl.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Xavier Watts to return for Notre Dame football in 2024