Delayed Phillies game now set to begin around 8 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA - Weather woes struck the Phillies again, as Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds was delayed.

The heavy rain moving through the Delaware Valley, along with strong winds pushed the start time of Wednesday’s game back.

A heavy batch of rain moved out of Baltimore and headed northeast. It then dumped a heavy amount of rain over Philadelphia, along with fierce winds.

First pitch anticipated for 8:00.

Officials say they are hoping for an 8 p.m. start time for the game.

Starting pitcher for the game is slated to be Zack Wheeler.