Delayed decision to place Aqib Talib on IR also delays his potential return

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib suffered fractured ribs 12 days ago against the Seahawks. By waiting to place him on injured reserve until this week, the Rams have delayed the commencement of the eight-week window for his potential return.

Coach Sean McVay addressed the situation with reporters on Monday, confirming that Talib indeed has broken ribs, and that the decision was made to remove him from the active roster while he heals.

McVay acknowledged that the Rams knew about the fractures, but that the delayed decision to place him on IR “was really just something about with consulting with our medical staff, just making a decision on the entirety of everything. . . . That was kind of what really went in to it.”

McVay said that a potential return of Talib after eight weeks hasn’t been discussed yet.

“We just know that was the decision we’re going to make as far as the IR is concerned,” McVay said. “What he’s meant, in terms of his presence and just all the things that Aqib has really brought to this locker room, he means a lot. I’ve learned a lot from him, I’ve appreciated the way that he’s consistently led, been a great sounding board for a lot of the guys, and his understanding of the system that we’ve been running the last couple of years. I think he’s a Hall of Fame player, when you look at just what he’s done over the course of his career. That’s really kind of where we are at with that right now, I’m very appreciative of him.”

Troy Hill will continue to start in place of the 33-year-old Talib, who is in the last year of his contract and possibly has played his last game with the Rams.