Delay of game no problem for Waterford softball in taking District 10 title

Jul. 8—Waterford led 4-1 in the second inning the night before when the team was forced to embark on a three-hour odyssey thanks to Mother Nature, a thunderstorm which was seemingly endless that caused a delay.

The District 10 Little League softball final (ages 10-12) between Waterford and Pawcatuck/North Stonington was eventually postponed around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the district trying its best to get the game in so the winner could have a day off before beginning play in the Section 3 tournament Thursday.

The postponement, after all that waiting, caused a little bit of angst among the players.

"A lot of us were about to cry," Waterford pitcher Audra Fiano said.

And yet Waterford came out firing on Wednesday, Day 2 of the never-ending game.

Waterford topped Pawcatuck/North Stonington 14-2 in five innings, getting four hits and three RBI from shortstop and leadoff hitter Elle DiBuono, who also made a gem of a defensive play in the fourth inning behind pitcher Audra Fiano, who finished with a three-hitter.

Waterford will play District 7 champion Rocky Hill in the Section 3 tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Coginchaug. That tournament continues through Sunday with the winner going on to play in the State Final Four tournament at Waterford beginning July 14.

"I really thought that yesterday was going to break us down," DiBuono said of the disappointment stemming from the postponement. "We pushed through and left yesterday behind us."

"The girls were really disappointed, like mad," manager Joe DiBuono said. "We promised them a fire truck ride and ice cream. I didn't know what to expect when we got here. They wanted it. We told them, 'You've got to want it.' ... I didn't know what to say (Tuesday). They were like, mad mad. We told them, 'Finish what we started.'"

Waterford still led 4-1 when it scored four times in the fourth Wednesday, highlighted by an RBI single from Elle DiBuono. The team batted around in the fifth, stringing together seven hits to push the lead to 14-2. Gabby Fontaine led off the fifth with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Jada Collins capped the scoring with a two-run single.

Fiano finished with three hits for Waterford. Madison Harvey singled and scored for Pawcatuck/North Stonington in the first inning and Sara Slitt and Shelby Mayo also had hits.

"The secret is everyone contributed," Joe DiBuono said. "All the way through the lineup, everybody did something. ... You can't scout your opponent (in the sectional tournament), so you don't know what to expect. If you allow zero to one run every game, you should be right there."

"I feel like we're all really connected," Elle DiBuono said. "Everybody has a good vibe. It's a domino effect."

DiBuono made the first out of the fourth inning, juggling a line shot from Slitt of Pawcatuck before recovering in time to gun the runner out at first.

"It rolled up here (her wrist). It hit my jaw line," the shortstop said.

"I'm not worried," Fiano said. "We have a good defense."

