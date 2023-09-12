Delaware's QB depth may be compromised for Saturday's home opener vs. Saint Francis

Delaware's No. 2 quarterback Zach Marker has been used regularly through the Blue Hens' first two games.

If Delaware needs a second quarterback this week, it may have to be somebody else.

Marker walked off the field at Beaver Stadium Saturday with his right arm in a sling and bandages looped over his shoulders after Delaware's 63-7 loss to Penn State.

Delaware quarterback Zach Marker heads for the locker room late in the fourth quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

Coach Ryan Carty said Monday it was too early to know if Marker would be available when Delaware (1-1) plays Saint Francis (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the home opener at Delaware Stadium. If he isn't, it remains to be seen who might be starter Ryan O'Connor's primary reliever.

The Blue Hens also have red-shirt freshman Noah Sanders and freshmen Nic Minicucci and Daniel Lipovski. It was Lipovski who appeared set to replace Marker Saturday after Marker had to come out for a play due to losing his helmet. Delaware instead called a time-out.

Delaware freshman quarterback Dan Lipovski warms up in the second half of the Blue Hens' 63-7 loss to Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

If Marker cannot practice and is unavailable Saturday, "I do think we'll get a chance to get those other guys a ton of reps and hopefully create a situation where we have a very reliable back-up and, if not, multiple of them," Carty said Monday.

Saint Francis won the Northeast Conference title last year and lost at Delaware in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Red Flash has lost this year at FBS Western Michigan 35-17 and Robert Morris 31-21.

Delaware quarterback Zach Marker comes off the field after injuring his right arm or shoulder late in the fourth quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

Marker, the transfer from Iowa Central Community College, was on the field for one second-quarter series and then Delaware’s last three possessions of the game beginning late in the third quarter. On the first of those three, his pass was intercepted and returned 26 yards for a touchdown by Dominic DeLuca.

O’Connor, who was usually going against Penn State’s starting defense, was 3-for-10 passing for 21 yards and was sacked twice. Marker was 3-for-7 for 37 yards and was also sacked twice.

Delaware had very little success offensively against the vaunted Nittany Lions, who remain the nation’s No. 7 FBS team in this week’s AP poll. In this week’s FCS national rankings, Delaware fell from 19th to 22nd.

The Blue Hens finished with 140 totals yard and made just five first downs.

Much of that yardage came on two plays – Marcus Yarns’ 66-yard touchdown dash in the first quarter and Marker’s 28-yard pass to Jojo Bermudez in the fourth quarter. The latter led to a missed 46-yard field-goal try by Alex Schmoke, who’ll go against his previous school this Saturday.

Hen scratch

Carty said Bermudez, the red-shirt freshman transfer from Cincinnati, was "as fast as there was on that field the other day, including Penn State." . . . Yarns’ 96.5 rushing yards per game ranks fifth in the CAA and his 11.4 per carry is first . . . Blue Hen Touchdown Club Outstanding Performers from the Penn State game were Yarns on offense, safety Nic Ware (nine tackles) on defense and punter Ryan Kost (7 punts for 41.7-yard average) on special teams . . . Former Delaware offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Jared Ambrose, now manning those roles for CAA rival Albany, coached the Great Danes in Saturday’s 31-20 loss at Hawaii as coach Greg Gattuso didn’t make the trip due to illness. “I thought he did a great job,” Gattuso said Monday . . . Kickoff for Delaware’s Oct. 28 game at Towson has been switched to 1 p.m. It was originally 4 p.m. . . . A.I. du Pont grad Kerry Galloway is a starting cornerback and preseason All-NEC pick for Saint Francis. He intercepted a pass at Delaware last year.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Zach Marker injury may affect Delaware QB depth for Saint Francis