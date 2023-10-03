Delaware's farmland is turning to marsh at an alarming rate. What can be done?

Delaware's farmland is turning into marsh at an alarming rate which is impacting crop yield and economic input for the state, according to a new study from the University of Delaware.

According to Pinki Mondal, undergraduate coordinator of environmental science at the University of Delaware, and her research team, sea level rise is causing saltwater to move into useable farmland making it unsuitable for agricultural use and potentially impacting drinking water quality.

The team analyzed aerial images from 2011 to 2017 to map visible patches of salt that has rendered that area unusable.

With Delaware farmers reliant on corn and soybean production, saltier soil means less crop yield and annual economic losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars throughout the Delmarva region.

The visible areas could also just be the beginning of a rapidly changing issue that could be much worse than what meets the eye.

An invisible (and expensive) problem

The problem of sea level rise and saltwater intrusion is not new to Delaware, but the extent of its damage has been historically hard to measure, mostly because it starts invisibly, said Mondal.

"By the time we are seeing the visible salt patches, [the land] is probably too salty to make a profit," Mondal said. "It's a small period of time, but we're really concerned that it's happening across different farms."

Mondal and her team tracked 94,000 distinct locations across 14 Delaware, Maryland and Virginia counties in the Delmarva area. The images show that between 2011 and 2017 the amount of visible salt patches nearly doubled. Delaware had the highest amount of farmland converted to marsh, with around 9,500 acres rendered unusable.

Other measurements that were taken in the field showed elevated levels of salt hundreds of meters from the visible patches.

The study explains that sea level rise and the changes in storm frequency and severity have caused coastal waters to reach further inland, changing the salinity of the soil.

Coastal farm owners in the Delmarva region, which has reported rates of sea level rise twice as high as the global average, has historically used a system of ditches and canals near the water's surface to catch any excess, but the study explains that it may be doing just the opposite. Rainfall has also been known to remove or dilute some of the leftover saltwater, but the water no longer has anywhere to go.

Between 2011 and 2017, Mondal's team estimated that salt intrusion in Sussex County alone produced a crop yield loss of $84,431.

According to Mondal and her team's calculations, farmlands in the region could be losing up to $107 million every year. The U.S Department of Agriculture's annual report for Delaware showed that the state's yield for both corn and soybean were down considerably in 2022.

What can be done?

As new aerial imagery data is made available, Mondal and her team hope to continue tracking this pattern. Until then, they are working on establishing a database and eventually a mobile app where landowners, researchers and government officials will be able to upload photos and updates related to saltwater intrusion patterns.

The paper recommended weaning back the land's usage and the amount of money invested into crops that are sensitive to salty soil to reduce profit losses in the short term. Over a longer term, the paper recommended embracing the changes that are happening to the land by allowing the marshes to form and supplementing the new habitat with crops and wildlife that thrive in those conditions.

However, Mondal said that every farm will vary in their conditions and needs, which is why the team has been focused on reaching out to the local landowners who are most at risk.

“A piece of land is never just a piece of land,” Mondal said. “These are in families for generations. Government agencies need to work with these landowners.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New study says Delaware farmland is turning to marsh