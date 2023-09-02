Delaware State falls to Bowie State in football opener
Division II Bowie State beats Delaware State in Hornets' first football under coach Lee Hull
Division II Bowie State beats Delaware State in Hornets' first football under coach Lee Hull
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
It's hard to stay focused when you're deep into fantasy football drafts. Jorge Martin reveals his favorite late-round targets.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
"The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Laying heavy chalk can make some weak in the knees, but out-of-conference scheduling breeds edges. Here are two big favorites that can cover the current number.