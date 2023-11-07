Delaware spoils Griffin's coaching debut

Nov. 6—LEWISBURG — Delaware didn't care one bit about the celebration at Sojka Pavilion on Monday night marking the return of favorite son John Griffin as Bucknell's men's basketball coach.

The Blue Hens, featuring a veteran roster that includes six players from the transfer portal, made seven first-half 3-pointers, and stifled any Bison runs in the second half in a 78-57 win in front of 2,147 fans.

"That's an experienced basketball team, and we knew it was going to be a big challenge for us," said Griffin, a former standout BU player and assistant coach. "When you have a barrage of 3s early on, especially against a young team, it's an emotional letdown. Our guys didn't fold. They competed and that's what we wanted to see."

Jyare Davis, the only returning Blue Hen starter, led all scorers with 21 points, and Delaware (1-0) shot 51 percent from the field. Cavan Reilly drained 4-of-7 3-point attempts, including a few at key moments.

Senior Jack Forrest led the Bison with 18 points, while Josh Bascoe had eight assists and one turnover off the bench. Bucknell shot 39 percent from the field and hit just 10-of-28 shots from 3.

"We lost the detail part quickly," Griffin said. "We can fix those things and it's a daily process for us. Losing doesn't feel good, but there is a lot we can take from this game."

The Blue Hens used a pair of 13-0 spurts to build a 20-point lead in the first half and never were really threatened after that.

Following early 3s from Forrest and Ruot Bijiek to stake the Bison to a 6-3 lead, Delaware drilled three triples in a three-minute window to go up 16-6. Bucknell trimmed it to four before another 13-0 run, again buoyed by a trio of 3s to it 30-13 with 8:45 left in the half. Davis had seven points in the second run to create separation.

"Jyare Davis is physical, first-team all-conference player and he showed it," Griffin said of the senior who added 10 boards.

The Delaware lead grew to as large as 24 in the first 80 seconds of the second half when Reilly splashed the third of his four 3-pointers.

From there, the Bison were pesky the rest of the way, competing as Griffin likes to say, but Delaware staved off any real run.

Bucknell got within 16 with 12 minutes to play and had the ball, only to turn it over, missing an opportunity to creep closer. Off the turnover, Davis knocked down a triple to push it back to 19 at 59-40 with 11:56 left and the Bison never inched closer.

The Bison (0-1) ramp up their nonconference schedule with the next four on the road. Bucknell heads to Penn on Wednesday, Niagara on Saturday, and then back to La Salle next week before closing the four-game road trip at Duke late next week.

"We want to test ourselves often in the nonconference," Griffin said. "Maybe it's a good thing we have a quick around until the next game."