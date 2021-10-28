Delaware RB arrested after allegedly groping several students at Penn State-Auburn game

A Delaware running back was arrested Thursday after he allegedly groped multiple female students in the stands at Beaver Stadium during the Penn State-Auburn football game last month, according to the Delaware News Journal .

Delaware sophomore Liam Kirk was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent assault, two counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he allegedly groped and assaulted several female Penn State students on Sept. 18 in State College, Pennsylvania.

According to The Daily Collegian , Penn State’s student news organization, Kirk was allegedly “heavily intoxicated” in the student section during the game when he reportedly struck a student on the top of the head with a closed fist, elbowed a student in the temple and then groped three others.

The university issued a Timely Warning notice to all students the following day, and an investigation eventually led to Kirk’s arrest.

A Delaware spokesperson told The Daily Collegian that Kirk has since been suspended from the team. He did not travel with Delaware that day for the Blue Hens’ game at Rutgers. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, native has appeared in one game in his two seasons at Delaware.

Kirk is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.