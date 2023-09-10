Delaware at Penn State: 5 takeaways from lopsided defeat to 7th-ranked Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Delaware was way out of its league and it showed Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

A 63-7 loss to Penn State, regardless of the vast difference between the 7th-ranked FBS team in the country and the No. 19 in FCS Blue Hens, wasn’t a welcomed result.

It may have been inevitable, but it’s still a very unappealing signature to leave on any college football Saturday.

Five takeaways from Delaware’s not-so-blissful trip to Happy Valley:

Disappointing day

Delaware was overmatched in every regard and really had only one truly joyous moment. Marcus Yarns’ 66-yard dash for a first-quarter touchdown pulled Delaware within 14-7.

But it was 35-7 at the half and 56-7 through three quarters.

“I don't think getting beat by 60 points is a positive experience for anybody, no,” Delaware coach Ryan Carty said.

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca grabs an interception on a pass intended for Delaware wide receiver James Collins (15) before scoring on a 26-yard return in the third quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Rematch in 2027

Maybe Delaware will be better when it comes back here for a second meeting against Penn State on Sept. 11, 2027. Maybe it won’t.

Asked whether schools such as Delaware should even play the cream of college football’s crop, Carty said, “That’s above my pay grade.”

But the gap between Delaware and its hosts was, not unexpectedly, quite enormous.

Penn State head coach James Franklin, left, greets Delaware head coach Ryan Carty after the Nittany Lions beat the Blue Hens 63-7 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

“There's a difference between FBS, FCS and what that team is,” Carty said. “There's a whole Group of Five [conference members in FBS] that wouldn't fare too much different against Penn State.”

He went on to add, “I do know that team is really, really good, closer to the Cleveland Browns than it is to the Delaware Blue Hens.”

Conversions key

Penn State was 8-for-14 on third-down conversions and 3-for-3 on fourth downs as Delaware’s defense had some positive moments but not enough timely stops.

“We weren't really giving up any 90-yard bombs or anything like that and that's our standard,” linebacker Dillon Trainer said. “It doesn't matter who we're playing. Everybody's gonna have to earn it against us.”

Delaware defensive back Anthony Crenshaw (21) tackles Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula (9) as Delaware defensive back Keeno Arrington (10) moves in in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

Penn State’s biggest gains were 26 yards on a pass and a 20-yard run.

But starting quarterback Drew Allar was 22-for-26 passing for 204 yards and Kaytron Allen netted 103 yards on 19 carries as Penn State chipped away and had six scoring drives 60 yards or longer.

Grow from it

Saint Francis, which lost its opener last week 35-17 at FBS Western Michigan, visits Delaware Stadium for Saturday’s 6 p.m. home opener. The Red Flash played Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Delaware got many players into the game Saturday, with 32 making tackles, seven carrying the football and eight catching it.

One player, backup quarterback Zach Marker, did leave the field with his arm in a sling, which was not a positive sight.

Delaware quarterback Zach Marker heads for the locker room late in the fourth quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

“We got a ton of guys reps and got in situations where, if you're gonna play in a game, this is one to see if they can go out there under the big lights and see how they can do,” Carty said.

While it was certainly a memorable Saturday for sightseeing, the Blue Hens’ task now is to turn the unwelcomed outcome into a beneficial moment.

“I think there's room to grow for everybody in our program today,” Trainer said. “I really believe [adversity is] what's gonna make this team grow and how we bounce back is going to really test who we are at our core.”

Memorable day

Safety Keeno Arrington had the honor of running onto the field with the U.S. flag for Delaware then made six tackles on the field where his dad, Lavar, was a Nittany Lions icon.

