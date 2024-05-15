Delaware legislation to force javelin into track and field program misses mark | Opinion

May 14—As we embark on district week and the road to Dayton, it's worth remembering every now and then just how aware you must be amid a track and field meet.

We have all grimaced watching a non-competing student-athlete cross the homestretch too close as a race is on the track during an invitational.

If you don't watch yourself, discus can get interesting on fouls.

One way to describe track and field, even those who love the sport, is controlled chaos in the best of times.

Which is why how one state is seeking to introduce an event — and who is proposing it — doesn't feel right.

Not every event is contested during Ohio outdoor high school track and field season.

You're not going to see triple jump in the postseason — which is unfortunate for News-Herald coverage area student-athletes such as Gilmour senior Brayden Green, who was the D-II/III state indoor champion. Maybe at an invitational or two, but not widespread.

You're not going to see javelin — so if a great heptathlete type such as Perry's Brayden Richards gets in reps, it won't be at an interscholastic meet within the confines of the Buckeye State.

You're not going to see hammer throw.

The infrastructure is already in place to some extent for triple jump and hammer throw.

Javelin? Not so much.

Which brings us to a curious case in Delaware.

The Delaware House of Representatives has been pondering Senate Bill 211.

Having already passed the Senate, the bill's mandate is for javelin to become an approved event by decree to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.

In a story on Delaware Live, the proposal was met with a deafening thud. The reporter, Jarek Rutz, did well to lay out the issue. But in order to respect his work, available at delawarelive.com, and not regurgitate it here, we'll cite just one reaction from Matt Lindell, the track and field coach at Cape Henlopen.

"While I am not opposed to javelin as an event ... the legislature is trying to bypass the traditional process that would review such concerns in making a final decision on adding an event," Lindell told Delaware Live. "In addition to those concerns, this is the first time I can remember legislators attempting to mandate an event in our sport."

Safety and cost were cited as primary concerns in this instance.

We're getting into dicey territory due to the political aspect. So let's address that while shifting into why this is counterproductive.

The necessity of government intervening into high school sports depends.

If it's something such as a proclamation celebrating a state championship or accomplishment, that's just good, smart public relations. It's a win-win for both sides, an honor for the people recognized and a way for legislators to show their care for their community.

Enacting laws about high school sports, though, that's a slippery slope.

How you feel about that intervention is how you feel. And there are interventions, drawing visceral reactions across society, that are best left out of a piece about javelin in track and field.

Perhaps we can agree, though, that attempting to add an event to a sport — when coaches, school and state high school sports governing bodies haven't been advised or, in this case, don't want it implemented like this — feels like crossing a line.

Girls pole vault, 4×200 and, most recently, a seated division have been additions to Ohio track and field in the last few decades or so. But it originated through the track and field community.

The community worked through its process, then went to the Ohio High School Athletic Association — in its role governing high school sports on behalf of its member schools — and in a united front, it came to pass.

It was the sport that initiated the change, though. Not government.

This is not to imply anyone would be opposed to seeing javelin, triple jump or hammer throw in Ohio.

In recent years, again it's been sad to see local student-athletes who are adept in those disciplines not having the opportunity to compete for a state championship in Ohio, at least not outdoors.

However, there needs to be a chain of events.

A student-athlete or group of them needs to say, "Why can't I have this opportunity?"

A coach needs to hear that and contact their coaches association or a statewide governing body.

It needs to be debated and dissected by those affected in the most direct manner, tweaked into formal proposal and then introduced.

Again, by the community. In this specific instance, not by government legislation.

The senator who introduced the bill in Delaware cited in the bill language a Wall Street Journal article from 2022 that noted 22 states had javelin as part of its track and field.

The problem is, how many of those states introduced it like this?

In Ohio, we can all think of facilities in which it's challenging enough to contest discus, let alone javelin.

Even at a great track and field facility such as Austintown-Fitch is for regional competition, there was a concern a few years ago that, during a golden era for D-I boys competitors, they could throw so far it could go all the way to the fences of the neighboring backyards. There was no more room.

Are schools going to invest in javelin runways because, as another Delaware coach correctly noted to Delaware Live, grass isn't going to be feasible?

Could they expand the competition area, even if they wanted?

And after decades of not recognizing it as an outdoor event, how many competitors would there be, and how long would it take to reach sustainable numbers over the long term?

Let's face it: We're having trouble with numbers in pole vault, which is firmly established as an event.

Yes, it's unfortunate not every event is part of the outdoor schedule in Ohio or other states.

But adding it? Like this?! No thanks.