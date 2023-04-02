Delaware LB Johnny Buchanan will attend Giants’ local pro day

Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan, who led the FCS with 150 tackles in 2022, will attend the local pro days for the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Fresh off a Pro Day where he ran mid 4.5s and jumped 40” in the vert, Delaware LB Johnny Buchanan will attend the Eagles, Giants, and Jets’ local day in the coming weeks. 3x All-CAA and led the FCS in tackles (150) in ‘22. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 1, 2023

In addition to his 150 tackles, Buchanan also recorded 8.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defensed last season. He had nine games with at least 10 tackles and five games with at least 15 tackles.

Buchanan is largely viewed as a late-round or priority undrafted prospect, which undoubtedly piques the Giants’ interest given their three seventh-round picks.

Although a bit undersized at 6-foot and 230 pounds, Buchanan lives and breathes football.

“The team that signs me will be getting a player that lives football 24/7. They will be getting someone that prepares like a true professional and always works hard. I can make a big impact on defense and all special teams units. I can also be utilized on the offensive side of the ball if needed. I am someone that will always be a great locker room guy and always represent my team in a positive way. I also bring the ability to lead a group of men and help build/uphold the standard of an organization,” Buchanan told NFL Draft Diamonds.

