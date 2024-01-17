Delaware, James Madison to reunite on the football field as FBS foes

Delaware and former CAA rival James Madison are going to have a reunion on the football field.

This time it will be as Football Bowl Subdivision nonconference foes.

The Blue Hens and Dukes will play four times in football, UD announced Wednesday.

Delaware receiver James Collins pulls in a touchdown pass in front of James Madison's Greg Ross in the second quarter at Delaware Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Those games will be at Delaware Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 13, 2031, and at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2028, and Sept. 18, 2032.

The matchups coincide with Delaware joining JMU in the FBS in 2025 when it moves to Conference USA.

BLUE HENS YEAR IN REVIEW: Sports highlights from a newsy 2023

JMU left the CAA and the Football Championship Subdivision in 2022 for the Sun Belt Conference, in which it has made a smooth transition. The Dukes when 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt in 2022 and 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the league in 2023, losing to Air Force 31-21 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Services Bowl.

Delaware and JMU met 27 times from 1983 through 2021, with Delaware holding a 14-13 edge but JMU winning the last five, including 22-10 in the most recent meeting at Delaware Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. They had been conference rivals since 1993.

Delaware recently announced its 2024 schedule, its last as a member of the FCS, as well as future games against Delaware State, Colorado, Wake Forest and Buffalo.

Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com and our DE Game Day newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Blue Hens, JMU Dukes to reunite in football as FBS foes