Delaware high school football playoffs scoreboard: Finals

The Delaware high school football playoffs began Friday, Nov. 17. The finals are being played this weekend.

Follow our staff reporters' and freelancers' live coverage of the games on X — @BradMyersTNJ and @holveck_brandon — or see their tweets below the scoreboard.

GAME-BY-GAME BREAKDOWN: 3 DIAA football championships on the line

SALESIANUM'S STAR RUNNING BACK: Patience and brotherhood serve B.J. Alleyne

DELAWARE ONLINE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Charter of Wilmington football standout wins Week 12

DELAWARE HS FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: How to watch, what to know

(Please wait for the scoreboard to load below. If you are unable to see the scoreboard, please try refreshing this page or viewing it in another browser or in our app in the Apple Store or in Google Play.)

A RETURN: Salesianum back in DIAA football championship game after thwarting Middletown

HISTORY MADE: Charter of Wilmington reaches first state title game with shutout at Polytech

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE: Caravel shuts out Howard to reach Class 2A championship game

SCORING FRENZY: 4-TD burst sends Cape Henlopen into Class 3A championship game

WHO MADE IT? All-District teams for Delaware high school football

Tweets by BradMyersTNJ

Tweets by holveck_brandon

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware high school football playoffs scoreboard: State championships