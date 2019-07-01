Delaware, Delaware State add six future meetings

(STATS) - Delaware and Delaware State will extend their "First State Showdown" with six future meetings between 2024 and 2030, announced Monday.

Delaware leads the all-time series 8-0. Delaware State will host the rivalry for the first time in 2024, and Delaware will pay another visit to Dover in 2025. Delaware will host meetings in Newark in 2026, 2027 and 2029. The host of the sixth game of the contract in 2030 will be determined by the first five meetings.

Nearly 50 Delaware natives are expected to suit up on Aug. 29 when the two schools open their 2019 season. The schools will meet again at Delaware Stadium in 2020.