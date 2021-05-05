How Delaware defender will tackle recruitment after QB teammate chose Gamecocks

Last week South Carolina landed a commitment from prized quarterback Braden Davis of Middletown, Delaware. He plans to join fellow Delaware natives running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Debo Williams with the Gamecocks in 2022.

The Gamecocks also have offered Davis’ teammate — defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye (6-5, 255). He was in for the spring game and has taken a virtual visit that included practically every member of the staff.

Now the Gamecocks have an additional recruiter on their side in Davis. That’s a plus for them, for sure. But Durojaiye is not accelerating his process just because his close friend did so.

“I’m still in love with the coaching staff,” Durojaiye said. “I love where the program is headed. It’s a little different with Braden. He’s not going through it no more, so now he’s trying like recruit me to South Carolina. I got a bunch of mail (Monday) from the staff. Everybody like sent an email, like the whole entire staff. They all send me personal letters. That definitely stood out.

“I’m just taking it slow. I haven’t set up any more officials other my two. I’ll probably set up the rest. I’ll be taking my unofficials the next three weeks.”

Durojaiye posted to Twitter on Tuesday that he’ll announce a top schools list May 28. That list should include no more than 10 colleges, he said.

As for Davis’ decision to go with the Gamecocks over six other finalists, Durojaiye wasn’t caught completely by surprise, though Davis never shared his information.

“I kind of had a hint of where he was going because when South Carolina offered me, we did a group a FaceTime with MarShawn and Debo. I was asking things that he probably didn’t ask, and he was asking things that I didn’t ask. He feels great about the program. His was only the third commitment, and he’s confident about where the program is headed. I’m still taking it slow. He’s going to let me go through it alone, but he definitely would love for me to commit to South Carolina.”

Durojaiye has set official visits to Georgia Tech for June 18 and Arkansas the following week. He plans to return to USC in June but isn’t sure when and isn’t sure what type of visit it will be. Some of his other offers are Iowa, Maryland, West Virginia, Michigan, Northwestern, Duke and Western Kentucky.

“Nobody is really emerging as a favorite,” Durojaiye said. “I would say that right now, I’m trying to figure out which schools I’ll be visiting. I’ve been hearing from more schools that haven’t offered. Some schools want me to come up for camp. Some schools want me to come check out the campus and visit. I’m not trying to rack up offers. I’m only showing love or reaching out to schools that I’m interested in. I’m just building a relationship with those that did offer, and the ones that are showing interest and haven’t offered yet. I’m just taking the process slowly.”

Last season Durojaiye totaled 50 tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.