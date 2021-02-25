Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905 - Game Highlights

Reuters

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol has announced he is returning to boyhood club Barcelona after nearly two decades in the NBA, three days after denying reports he had signed for the Catalans. "I'm very happy to announce I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barca's basketball team," Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star player, wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday. Gasol, 40, has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.