Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905 - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905, 02/24/2021
Bucs GM Jason Licht said on Tuesday that a Brady extension is "a possibility."
Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.
Luka Doncic. Unreal.
Dr. J's new coronavirus PSA debuted on Monday, his 71st birthday.
If Alvarez had refused to fight Yildirim for no other reason than it will be such a one-sided fight, he’d be stripped of his WBC belt.
Steve Letarte will be back atop the pit box for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), as he will call the shots for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team and driver Corey LaJoie. Letarte will be the crew chief for Sunday’s race since Ryan Sparks […]
Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years. Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams.
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
The Clippers defeated the Wizards, 135-116. Kawhi Leonard (32 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Paul George (30 points, 6-7 3pt FG) combined for 62 points for the Clippers in the victory, while Bradley Beal tallied 28 points, four rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 23-10 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 11-18.
"The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol has announced he is returning to boyhood club Barcelona after nearly two decades in the NBA, three days after denying reports he had signed for the Catalans. "I'm very happy to announce I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barca's basketball team," Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star player, wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday. Gasol, 40, has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer to snap a tie with one-tenth of a second remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the host Dallas Mavericks to a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer to stake Dallas to a 107-105 lead with 15.8 seconds left, Doncic provided the fireworks following Jaylen Brown's tying layup. Doncic calmly sank a high-arcing attempt for the eventual winning shot.
Luka Doncic knocked down a step-back 3 from the left wing with 0.1 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Mavericks over the Celtics, 110-107. Doncic finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, while Jaylen Brown (29 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Jayson Tatum (28 points, six rebounds, four assists) combined for 57 points for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 15-15 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 15-16.
Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill and Seerat Sohi join the show to discuss the T-Wolves new coach, why Dame isn't starting in the All-Star Game and if Giannis needs to give up on the 3-point shot.
Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.
Garrison Mathews (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 02/22/2021
A sign at the entrance to Daytona International Speedway warned spectators the Confederate flag was not welcome on property. Its presence, NASCAR wrote, “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment.” Pass through the tunnel and onto the sprawling grounds and not a single Confederate flag was flying over the campsites.
The Packers are one of three teams in contention to sign free agent DL J.J. Watt, according to John Clayton.
"Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.