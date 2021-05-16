Delano Hill signs with new NFL team

It was perhaps a surprise in 2017 when Michigan football safety Delano Hill found himself going as early as the third round of the NFL draft, with the Seattle Seahawks taking the former Detroit (MI) Cass Tech star.

In Seattle, Hill had his moments, but he was often sidelined with injury, and never quite caught on as a starter. He started six games in 42 appearances and only saw the field in two games in 2020. So perhaps a fresh start is in the cards for the former Wolverines standout.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hill is signing with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent.

Panthers are signing free-agent safety Delano Hill, the former Seahawks’ third-round pick out of Michigan, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2021

With Seattle, Hill compiled 63 tackles including three for a loss.

