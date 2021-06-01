Free agent tight end Delanie Walker may have a second go-round with the 49ers.

Walker is flying to Santa Clara today and will work out for the 49ers tomorrow, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Although Walker did not play in 2020, he does plan to play in 2021.

The 36-year-old Walker made three straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2017. But he has barely played since 2017, appearing in just one game in 2018 and seven games in 2019 before not playing at all in 2020.

Delanie Walker working out for 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk