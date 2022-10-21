Delanie Walker weighs in on best TE in Titans history debate

The debate about the Tennessee Titans’ best tight end in franchise history has been ongoing for years now, and it recently got a boost when Titans great Delanie Walker announced his retirement this week.

On one side is Frank Wycheck, who spent nine years with the franchise and ended up as the most prolific pass-catcher at tight end in franchise history in terms of yardage. Then you have Walker, who spent seven years with the organization and finished No. 2 among tight ends in receiving yards.

Arguments can certainly be made for both; however, if you ask Walker, his answer is simple: it’s Wycheck.

“Frank Wycheck — I watched Frank and some of the stuff Frank did,” he said. “We’re two different tight ends. I can’t say that I am the best because what Frank has done for this organization is great too.

“So, I always put Frank in front of me. I would say I’m the second-best.”

No matter what side of the fence you’re on, there’s no doubt Titans fans have grown to appreciate these two players even more in recent years, as the team has been disappointing to inept at the position since Walker’s 2018 injury.

If only we could invent a time machine to bring peak Walker or Wycheck into 2022, the Titans would be far better off than they are now.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire