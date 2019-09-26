Delanie Walker says today's NFL can't take criticism: 'A lot of guys don’t want to be called out'

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker answers questions during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are trying to figure out how to improve after three straight 9-7 seasons as the team begins their offseason program. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has appeared in 179 NFL games, been named to three Pro Bowl squads, and played for teams on opposite sides of the country. In other words, he’s seen some things in his day.

And in 11 years in the league, he’s seen those same things evolve, and not always to his liking. In particular, he feels like his teammates today can’t take criticism like players used to – this was in regard to the Titans’ 1-2 start.

“When I came in the league in 2006, I know that’s a long time ago, the atmosphere was a lot different,” Walker said in the locker room Wednesday. “We were 1-2, there would be some pissed-off guys walking around here, calling guys out, team meeting without the coaches. But today’s football? It’s a lot different. A lot of guys can’t take that. A lot of guys don’t want to be called out. They want to fight, they want to be traded. That’s pretty much where we’re going with this game. You can see the rule changes and everything, it’s just different.”

Asked whether today’s culture was a good or bad thing, Walker, 35, said he didn’t know. But he implied the latter, saying he “knows what worked” in his early playing days.

“I really don’t know if it’s a good thing. I’m not sure,” he said. “I know what worked when I came in the league.”

Delanie Walker: “If we were 1-2 when I came into the league, things would be a lot different.” pic.twitter.com/QCVYJS3u29 — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) September 25, 2019

Walker, 10 years his quarterback’s senior, notched two touchdowns in the Titans’ Week 1 win. In the following two losses, he hauled in 11 of his 15 targets for 103 yard. He reportedly sat out Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue.

