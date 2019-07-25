Delanie Walker says he’s ready to go for start of Titans camp

Delanie Walker‘s 2018 season with the Tennessee Titans lasted all of 39 plays.

The veteran tight end and three-time Pro Bowl selection was lost for the season midway through the fourth quarter of the Titans season opener against Miami last September. Safety T.J. McDonald landed on the back of Walker’s right ankle making a tackle and Walker sustained a dislocated and fractured ankle in the process.

Despite not taking part in offseason workouts with the team, Walker said he’s ready to go for the start of training camp.

“I feel great,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “The type of injury I had, I still have to be smart. But I feel great. I am out there running, and I did the conditioning test – no problems there. I feel good. You are still going to have some swelling and some soreness but that is part of it. As a football player, you are never 100 percent. … I am glad I am able to be back on the field and play with the guys.”

Walker himself wouldn’t outwardly commit to the notion he would be ready for the start of camp earlier this month, despite now expressing confidence he knew he’d be ready to go.

Walker had posted at least 800 receiving yards in each of the three previous seasons with Tennessee before the injury derailed his 2018 campaign. Walker had caught four passes for 52 yards against the Dolphins and was already off to a good start to the year when the injury struck. Getting Walker back on the field should be a big boost to Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense this fall.