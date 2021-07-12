Tight end Delanie Walker has made it clear that he’d like to resume his career after spending the 2020 season out of football.

Walker had been dealing with ankle issues since suffering a dislocation and fracture in early 2018. While he did play seven games for the Titans in 2019, he spent much of the season on injured reserve after battling through issues with the same ankle.

Walker, who turns 37 in August, recently touted his health and noted that a club could come calling during training camp. Now in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Walker set out the kind of franchise he’d like to play for in 2021.

“I feel like it’s got to be a team that’s a contender,” Walker said. “A team that has a quarterback that’s going to throw the ball, that’s got a complement with a running back, and some receivers that’s going to help. I don’t want to go into a team and do pretty much what I’ve been doing my whole career, is fight to be great, for that team to be good — and be the only person that’s that spotlight on that team. That’s going to be tough, obviously, me being an older player. So I want to go to a team that I can complement everybody and not be ‘that guy,’ but complement the offense and the team and be a leader that I know I can be.”

Walker had a workout with the 49ers in June, but to this point, nothing has come of it. Walker spent the first seven years of his career with San Francisco before signing with the Titans in 2013. He also played seven years for Tennessee.

In 183 career games, Walker has 504 receptions for 5,888 yards with 36 touchdowns. He last played 16 games in 2017, making 74 receptions for 807 yards with three TDs.

Delanie Walker on finding a team: I feel like it’s got to be a contender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk