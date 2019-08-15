Delanie Walker expects to play this week

Titans tight end Delanie Walker has been among the best at his position, at least when he’s well.

He said Thursday he’s ready to get back to that level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Walker told Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website that he expected to play this week against the Patriots.

The 35-year-old Walker suffered a broken ankle in last year’s season opener, but prior to that was one of the most productive tight ends in the league.

He averaged 71 catches and 831 yards per season over the five previous seasons, so having him ready for the start of the regular season would be an obvious boost.