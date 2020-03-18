Delanie Walker drawing interest from Washington, Indianapolis, Green Bay

Delanie Walker won’t play for the Titans in 2020, but who will he play for?

He apparently has several suitors.

Washington, Indianapolis and Green Bay have expressed interest in the tight end, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Walker, 35, ended the past two seasons on injured reserve, so interested teams might want to wait until their team doctor can check out Walker’s right ankle.

Walker broke his right ankle in the 2018 season opener. The ankle limited him to 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season.

Thus, he has played only eight games and made only 25 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons combined.

