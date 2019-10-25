Delanie Walker, Adoree’ Jackson out for Titans

Delanie Walker spent most of last Sunday watching from the sideline and the Titans tight end will be an observer for all of this Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Walker hurt his ankle last weekend and missed practice all of this week before being ruled out. Walker said the injury is related to the season-ending one he suffered last season.

“I am just trying to make sure I get back to normal,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “It’s related to the dislocation I had in my ankle. I just banged it up pretty much. Surprisingly I went pretty far without injuring it, so that’s a good sign.”

The Titans also ruled cornerback Adoree' Jackson out for Sunday. Jackson hurt his foot in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers and joined Walker as a non-participant in practice this week.

Cornerback Chris Milton (calf) and linebacker Sharif Finch (shoulder) round out the group of players ruled out on Friday.