Del Valle, Riverside, Ysleta open up volleyball playoffs with win

El Paso teams began play in the the UIL volleyball playoffs on Monday. Here is a look at how teams fared.

Class 4A

Riverside defeated Austin, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17. Alize Duran had 14 digs and seven kills, Daisy Diaz had six aces, Sophiya Bustillos had seven kills and Hazel Zamora had 12 assists to help lead the way. The Rangers won the District 2-4A title and Austin was the No. 4 seed out of District 1-4A

Class 5A

Del Valle upended Chapin in four sets, 25-20. 28-26, 25-27, 25-23 . It is believed to be Del Valle's first playoff win in about two decades per school officials. Celeste Marquez had 38 digs, Danielle Estrada had 11 kills and 8 digs, Giselle Lopez had 10 kills and Karime Alvarez had 28 assists and 3 aces to lead Del Valle. The Conquistadores were the No. 2 seed out of District 1-5A and Chapin was the No. 3 seed out of District 1-5A.

After going 10-0 in District 2-5A, Ysleta continued its winning ways with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 win against Canutillo to earn a playoff win. Mia Espinoza had eight kills and 24 assists, Hannah Aguirre had seven kills and Johanna Holston had 23 digs and eight assists to help lead the way.

Del Valle's Karime Alvarez sets up her teammates against Chapin. Del Valle won in four sets to win a bi-district championship on Oct. 30, 2023.

Class 6A

In Monahans, Franklin saw its season end with a five-set loss to San Angelo Central. The Bobcats won 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 16-14. Victoria Bailey led FHS with 22 kills and 16 digs, Jordan Imperial added 18 kills and 18 digs, Hannah Finn had 48 assists and 22 digs and Jocelyn Ornelas chipped in with 12 kills. Franklin shared the District 1-6A title this season with Coronado and was the No. 2 seed out of the district after losing a coin flip for the top seed. San Angelo Central was the No. 3 seed.

