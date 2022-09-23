Del Rio and Commanders defense working to be better vs. Eagles

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio met with the media Thursday as the Commanders prepare for the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Film from the Detroit loss is enough to reveal players making fundamental errors not filling gaps, not setting the edge, getting beat in both man and zone coverage on pass plays.

Del Rio knows Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has improved.

“He’s always been very competitive. I think he’s probably playing a little more polished at the position in terms of directing the offense and distributing the ball. They’ve done a great job surrounding him with playmakers, and their offensive line is very talented, and he’s a good football player. So that’s a good group.”

Del Rio spoke of his group growing and developing.

“The last couple of weeks haven’t gone exactly like we’d like. There are some really good moments in each of the ball games, and I think there’s some things that we’ll certainly learn from and do a lot better going forward. So, I like the group. The group is working really hard. I think we’ve had a good time, kind of putting it all together. I expect us to play better football.”

When asked about what he has noticed in the giving up of explosive plays, Del Rio wasn’t taking any bait this week to name names.

“Not one thing. Like I said, we acknowledge what hasn’t gone the way you’d like. I don’t think it benefits anyone to sit here and have a finger-pointing session. We take ownership, and we have moved on. We’re getting ready for the next challenge.”

When Del Rio was asked what he personally does when a play doesn’t go right, he responded, “I think you’re re-asking what I’ve already really addressed. Things that didn’t go right we’re correcting and things that go right, we acknowledge. I think either way there’s accountability and then we’re moving on. So, right now we’re preparing for the Eagles, and we don’t spend a lot of time, especially on a Thursday of game week, worrying about what was; it’s more about preparing and then competing this weekend.”

Story continues

Del Rio knows the Eagles won both games last year and the offense has added A.J. Brown to their receiver group.

“He’s a big, strong, talented wide receiver. Really a good football player. It’s another weapon. I think their tight end’s really good. I think their backs are really good. I think they have a really big, strong, talented, offensive line. It’s a good football team. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The defensive line the deepest unit last year is thin this season. Del Rio responded, “Guys are getting a lot of reps looking at different possibilities and trying to heal up best the guys that are a little nicked up. It’s a fluid process. I think, really in all the cases.”

On CB Benjamin St-Juste:

“Yeah, we like Kendall [Fuller] outside. Juice has been pretty solid inside. There are things that we’ll continue to do better as he gains experience from playing in the position.”

On CB William Jackson III:

“I think he’s done okay. I don’t really want to sit and evaluate our players each week. I’m going to start nipping that a little bit. I mean our job is to prepare for the next opponent. We can talk a little bit, generally about things like that. I think overall; I think our group is playing well. I think Will’s playing well. I think we’re going to play better as we go. So that’s where we are.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire