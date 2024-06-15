Del Piero sees parallels with 2006 World Cup for Italy

Alessandro Del Piero insists it could help Italy that so many of the fans in Dortmund are cheering on Albania tonight. ‘Our greatest victory here was against everyone and everything.’

It kicks off at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

There is a huge Italian community in Germany, but looking through the city streets and inside the stadium during the pitch inspection, the Albanian fans massively outnumber them today.

According to Del Piero, who scored the winner here against hosts Germany in the 2006 World Cup semi-final, that might not be a bad thing.

“Having the crowd against you can have positive and negative elements, it depends on how you look at things,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia.

“The positive is that when everything is against you, it is easier to stay concentrated. The negative is that the push of the crowd can really boost you on an emotional level.”

Del Piero fond memories of Dortmund

Considering the fixture Italy had here in 2006, Del Piero trusts it can bring good luck to the Nazionale.

“We need to fight against everyone and everything, and this stadium evokes memories of great victories. In order to reach the top, you must win these games.

“It feels exactly like in 2006, and that is a good sign.”

Coach Luciano Spalletti walked on for the pitch inspection during the interview and stopped to salute Del Piero during the live coverage on Sky Sport Italia, where the former Pinturicchio is a pundit.